CHEAP FUEL: Why Ipswich drivers should fill up now

Helen Spelitis
by

FUEL prices are tipped to skyrocket across the southeast but today in Ipswich prices are still as low as 117.9 cents per litre.

On Friday, fuel prices in Brisbane shot up more than 26 per cent.

The RACQ says Ipswich price trends will soon follow which is why Ipswich residents should fill up now.

Across Ipswich average prices are sitting below 121.6 cents per litre.

"While prices are cheap in Ipswich, it won't last," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said.

She said history has shown the Ipswich market follows Brisbane where some retailers have jacked the price per litre as high as 152 cents per litre.

"It's a rip off," Ms Smith said.

RACQ figures show the southeast is on the cusp of reaching a three-year price high.

"We're now in the price hike phase of the south east Queensland petrol price cycle and of the 26 percent of Brisbane servos who've upped their prices, nine percent have moved to 149.9 cents per litre (cpl), and 17 percent to 151.9cpl," Ms Smith said.

 

 

"It's outrageous for so many servos to be charging 151.9cpl for ULP - at that price, their indicative retail margins are sitting at a whopping 27.5cpl.

"This is the first time we've seen such a significant number of servos move to 151.9cpl and if this trend continues, we could potentially see a three-year record high next week."

Where's the cheap fuel

Metro Fuels, West Ipswich

  • 117.9 cents / litre

7-Eleven North Ipswich

  • 119.9 cents/ litre unleaded

7 Eleven Dinmore

  • 119 cents/ litre unleaded

Caltex Booval

  • 119.9 cents / litre

Caltex Goodna

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Caltex Ipswich

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

7 Eleven Redbank Plains

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Caltex Blacksoil

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Caltex Brassall

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Caltex Camira

  • Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Topics:  fuel ipswich petrol prices racq

Ipswich Queensland Times
