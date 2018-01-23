CHEAP FUEL: Where to get a bargain at the bowser in Ipswich

CASHING IN: Dan Humphreys of West Ipswich filling up at Metro Petroleum on Brisbane Street.

CASHING IN: Dan Humphreys of West Ipswich filling up at Metro Petroleum on Brisbane Street. David Nielsen

DESPITE all the hype about price-gouging fuel retailers cashing in on back-to-school traffic, there were bargains to be found in Ipswich.

Savvy petrol shoppers like Dan Humphreys of West Ipswich were among those to save considerable coin by lining up at Metro Fuels on Brisbane St yesterday.

Metro's ULP price was 136.9.

"The price here (Metro) is 25c per litre less than what we saw in Brassall. It doesn't sound like a lot of money but if you add it up over a year, it's a big saving."

Metro was not only one of the cheapest in Ipswich yesterday, it was also one of the cheapest across southeast Queensland.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the top of the price cycle had coincided with the time when many people were headed back to work.

"The Ipswich and Brisbane average is 149.9 and most service stations are up around that range," she said.

"It really does hurt when people are heading back to their regular commute and we are at the top of the price cycle.

"In terms of the motivation, we can't say, but we are used to seeing this type of price cycle."

Despite the frustration it causes motorists, Ms Smith said the RACQ was not in favour of a price cap on fuel, similar to what has been introduced in some European countries.

"Our concern is that fuel prices would remain flat at a higher price," Ms Smith said. "Other highly regulated industries have soaring prices."

After a call from Fuel Trac's Geoff Trotter to introduce a cap, the RACQ said it believed a more effective measure would be to mandate real-time monitoring of prices, allowing consumers to make a more informed choice while encouraging competition.

The RACQ's fair fuel price for Ipswich yesterday was 139.1, but the cheapest of the major service stations were selling ULP for 143.