You beauty: $239 flights to Hawaii
We don't know which fare to get excited about first (insert jazz hands emoji).
$99 to Bali, $239 to Hawaii, $190 to Tokyo or $105 to Singapore? Jetstar has launched a massive international sale to some of its most popular destinations and Australian travellers are set to save big time.
Looking for a beach getaway? You can fly Sydney to Honolulu from $239, Melbourne to Honolulu from $249, Adelaide to Bali from $169, Melbourne to Bali from $189 and Brisbane to Bali from $179.
Or maybe you're after a big city fix? Cairns to Tokyo or Osaka is on offer from $190 and Darwin to Singapore from $105.
Keen to explore more of South East Asia? Grab a flight from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $229 and Melbourne and Sydney to Phuket from $209.
New Zealand routes are also on sale including flights to Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.
Travel periods for the sale are:
• Early May - late June 2018
• Early July - late September 2018
• Early October - early December 2018
The sale starts today and ends at 11.59pm Friday, March 2, 2018. Fares don't include checked baggage.
Jetstar International Sale fares include:
Adelaide to Bali (Denpasar) from $169
Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $179
Cairns to Bali (Denpasar) from $119
Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) or Osaka from $190
Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $99
Darwin to Singapore from $105
Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Auckland or Christchurch from $119
Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Tokyo (Narita) from $255
Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Wellington from $129
Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bali (Denpasar) from $189
Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Christchurch from $119
Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) from $229
Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $249
Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Phuket from $209
Sydney to Auckland from $125
Sydney to Bali (Denpasar) from $189
Sydney to Phuket from $209
Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) from $219
Sydney to Honolulu from $239
