You beauty: $239 flights to Hawaii

Hands in the air if you love cheap flights.

Hands in the air if you love cheap flights.

We don't know which fare to get excited about first (insert jazz hands emoji).

$99 to Bali, $239 to Hawaii, $190 to Tokyo or $105 to Singapore? Jetstar has launched a massive international sale to some of its most popular destinations and Australian travellers are set to save big time.

Looking for a beach getaway? You can fly Sydney to Honolulu from $239, Melbourne to Honolulu from $249, Adelaide to Bali from $169, Melbourne to Bali from $189 and Brisbane to Bali from $179.

Get to Tokyo for cheap with Jetstar.

Or maybe you're after a big city fix? Cairns to Tokyo or Osaka is on offer from $190 and Darwin to Singapore from $105.

Keen to explore more of South East Asia? Grab a flight from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $229 and Melbourne and Sydney to Phuket from $209.

New Zealand routes are also on sale including flights to Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

Travel periods for the sale are:

• Early May - late June 2018

• Early July - late September 2018

• Early October - early December 2018

The sale starts today and ends at 11.59pm Friday, March 2, 2018. Fares don't include checked baggage.

Learn to surf in Hawaii.

Jetstar International Sale fares include:

Adelaide to Bali (Denpasar) from $169

Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $179

Cairns to Bali (Denpasar) from $119

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) or Osaka from $190

Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $99

Darwin to Singapore from $105

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Auckland or Christchurch from $119

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Tokyo (Narita) from $255

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Wellington from $129

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bali (Denpasar) from $189

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Christchurch from $119

Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) from $229

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $249

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Phuket from $209

Sydney to Auckland from $125

Sydney to Bali (Denpasar) from $189

Sydney to Phuket from $209

Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) from $219

Sydney to Honolulu from $239

For more travel news and deals, sign up to Escape's newsletter.