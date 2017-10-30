Cheap and easy Valentine's Day dates under $50

PLANNING on making the most of Valentine's Day in Ipswich but on a bit of a budget?

Couples, singles and even families can choose from casual dining, drinks and some week-day entertainment options to spice up their Wednesday night, any many of them will cost under $50 per person.

Or even just take yourself out to dinner - whatever suits.

Casual dining and dessert

Valentine's Day Dinner, Orion Hotel

LOVE is definitely in the air and this year will be no different at Orion Hotel which will once again transform its function room into a little love nest for you and that special someone.

A delicious $39 three course set menu has been designed by Head Chef Tristan and with a complimentary glass of bubbles, is the perfect way to show how much you care.

This is a yearly sell-out event so bookings are essential on 3470 5549.

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes Ruby Chew's: General manager Noah Hallaway of Ruby Chew's is excited to be opening the new burger and shake restaurant at Limelight Cinemas Riverlink.

Choose from a selection of burgers and hot dogs, add loaded fries and a shake.

Plus see a movie at Limelight Cinemas and Ipswich and get $1 fries with any burger purchase.

Pig N Whistle

Enjoy a glass of Mumm, a shared entrée, choice of main and shared dessert for $99 for two people.

PS they have Moscato on tap.

Muffin Break Riverlink

This Valentine's Day treat a special someone to a $2 muffin at Muffin Break!

On Wednesday, February 14, grab a delicious freshly baked muffin for just $2!

Pop into Muffin Break this Valentine's Day to enjoy this sweet deal.

San Churro

Get your shine on with the red velvet Biz. Topped with a glittery churro loop, the decadent chocolate dessert is finished off with strawberries and cream

You can also win free churros for two. Head over to the San Churro Orion Instagram for details.

Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is releasing his own ice-cream brand. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Choose from strawberry balsamic, dark chocolate and mandarin, pumpkin seed, Dutch spice, lavender honeycomb and roasted garlic flavours.

Masterchef star announces new restaurant in Ipswich: 2017 Masterchef runner-up Ben Ungermann announces the location of his restaurant in Ipswich.

Crispy Puff Donuts Dazza tests Crispy Puff Donuts: Crispy Puff Donuts have opened next to Arcadia Restaurant on Warwick Road. Dazza tests them out.

What's a loukoumade?

Balls of dough deep fried until golden brown and drizzled with honey and cinnamon, loukoumades are a traditional Greek sweet that Ipswich restauranteur Matt Tsalakis has given a local twist of his own.

He has delivered a food concept Ipswich diners have not seen before.