Chasing waterfalls in the Scenic Rim

DIVING IN: Kate Bennie was shocked to see her sons happily jump into the water on a cold winter's day during one of their latest adventures. Kate Bennie

AND he was in! Before I knew it, he'd scurried to the side of the rock pool, slipped into the icy water and ducked his head under.

When he resurfaced, gasping with the cold, he quickly exited the water, shivering. He then scampered up to the natural rock slide to enter the water once more.

The plan for this cloudy, drizzly, winter's day (my plan, anyway) had been a visit to Tamborine Mountain to do a few short walks and then enjoy hot chocolates at a nice warm cafe, perhaps by a fire.

First stop on the way up was to check out Cedar Creek Falls.

It's a really easy short walk to the stunning falls and it's a very popular swimming spot in summer. The area is home to sensitive glow worm colonies, so there are only three pools that you are allowed to swim in. I thought we'd have a quick look and come back for a swim when it's warmer. Like, in a few months. But the boys said it looked like fun...

Cadel, the youngest, was first in, followed closely by Eli. Zach, the eldest at 14, knew it was a terrible idea. He resisted for a while, before FOMO (fear of missing out) kicked in and he joined them in the frigid water.

Zach confirmed what I suspected. It was cold. Invigorating, in fact. But, judging from the time the three boys spent swimming and sliding into the water, it was fun!

There is one major advantage to swimming in popular waterfall swimming spots in winter. There weren't any other crazy folk swimming, so the boys had it all to themselves. And maybe doing something a bit crazy makes it even more fun, despite being chilled to the bone.

This wasn't the adventure I'd planned. (No, really! We had no swimmers, towels or spare clothes.) In fact, it completely derailed my plans as we then had to drive straight home with the heater on instead of heading up the mountain.

I learnt that some adventures, even small ones, are so good, you just can't plan them.

And by the way... I wasn't tempted in the least to join them this time.