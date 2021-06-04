Chasing overseas dream worth it: Josh shows how

Thai League defender Josh Grommen has set a path for other talented regional footballers to follow overseas. Picture: David Lems

Thai League defender Josh Grommen has set a path for other talented regional footballers to follow overseas. Picture: David Lems

AS an Ipswich-bred footballer "living the dream'', Josh Grommen is a fine example of what being ambitious can achieve.

Through hard work and initiative, the former Western Spirit and Western Pride defender is preparing to return to Thailand for another season in the country's premier league.

He encourages other talented regional footballers to chase their higher level sporting goals.

"Definitely,'' he said.

"The A-League is a limited opportunity and everyone knows that.

"In the NPL (National Premier League), there is a lot of good talent out there but to go overseas is definitely an opportunity they should take.

"There's more chances over there.''

Grommen said the bonus of an overseas stint was the whole package - training, playing and experiencing a new culture.

"You learn a lot,'' he said.

"Football has always been a dream of mine so now that I'm actually doing it for work, it's still a dream come true.''

Grommen, 24, grew up in Bellbird Park before living in the Springfield Lakes area for more than a decade.

After a junior stint with Western Spirit, he joined Queensland Lions then Redlands before being invited to the Queensland Academy of Sport and Brisbane Roar Youth in 2015.

He had a short stint with Western Pride in 2017.

From there, he launched his overseas career.

The central defender represented the Philippines at under-22 and under-23 levels from 2015-17.

Ipswich footballer Josh Grommen when he signed with Thai league side Sukhothai FC.

Having been home for six weeks, Grommen is preparing to join professional team Khon Kaen United in Thailand, having previously played for Philippines club Ceres-Negros FC and Sukhothai FC in the Thai Premier League.

He said playing overseas also exposed promising footballers to new styles.

"The football in Thailand I would say is a lot faster,'' Grommen said.

"It's quick pace but Australia is a lot more physical because there's a lot of big players in Australia.''

Surveying the new Springfield Central Sports Complex close to where he grew up, Grommen would have enjoyed playing on such a modern facility.

"It's brilliant, isn't it?'' he said, as a number of school teams completed their latest round of matches.

Maybe one or more of those school footballers will follow Grommen overseas in the future.