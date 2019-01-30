THE Chaser team has stuck the boot in to embattled Studio 10 presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley, airing a mock ad for the breakfast TV show on their Triple M radio program.

The comedy group aired a pretend Studio 10 ad during yesterday's episode of Radio Chaser, peppering Kennerley's controversial quotes about Indigenous people with a fake Chaser voiceover.

"At Studio 10, our ratings are plummeting - so we're changing the format. All the latest in celebrity gossip and dieting tips, now with a splash of angry racism," said the voiceover.

"After you've got the kids off to school, relax on the couch with advertorials for holidays interspersed with the unhinged rants of a rich woman!"

The dig comes after things got very heated on Studio 10 last October, when Kennerley blasted one of The Chaser comedians for the group's prank on her friend Alan Jones.

In a video released online, Chaser member Charles Firth was shown driving around Sydney and projecting an image on iconic buildings including Parliament House and the Opera House. The message said "ADVERTISE HERE: Call Alan," and then listed Alan Jones' personal mobile number.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been under fire this week.

Firth appeared on Studio 10 the next day, only to be lambasted by Kennerley, who demanded he give out his own personal phone number on air.

"So let's get down to basics," Kennerley told him. "You hate people with wealth … And you work for the ABC? And who funds the ABC?"

"Everyone," a confused Firth replied.

"Yes, exactly," Kennerley said before adding in a sarcastic tone, "The ABC is so balanced, that's what I love about it."

"I don't actually work for the ABC," Firth told her. "I work for a very small non-profit called Triple M," he joked.

Kerri-Anne has a beef with the Chaser boys.

On Monday, a race row erupted between Kennerley and Studio 10 guest panellist Yumi Stynes when the panel was discussing the weekend's "Invasion Day" protests, in which thousands of Australians took to the street to call for changing the date of Australia Day.

Kennerley asked whether any of the protesters had "been out to the Outback, where children, babies, five-year-olds are being raped? Their mothers are being raped, their sisters are being raped. What have you done?"

Stynes said her statements were "not even faintly true" and sounded "quite racist".

"Keep going then, because every time you open your mouth you're sounding racist," said Stynes.

Studio 10 then tried to hose down the racism row by enlisting two prominent Indigenous community leaders to join the debate yesterday, all while protesters gathered outside Ten's Sydney headquarters calling for Kennerley to apologise.

One of the signs was emblazoned with the words "Kerry Anne KKKennerley".

Fellow Studio 10 panellist Joe Hildebrand has today shared his side of the ongoing controversy in a news.com.au exclusive.