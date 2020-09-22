CHASE VIDEO: Alleged hit and run driver hunted down

A MAN is set to appear in court later this year after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving drunk on a Parramatta Park street then fled the scene.

It is alleged the 21-year-old local man was driving a white sedan on Spence St, near the intersection of Grafton St, on Sunday about 1am.

He allegedly struck the female pedestrian with his vehicle.

The woman suffered serious facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

It will be alleged that the driver, who fled the scene on foot, was tracked to a home in Kanimbla where he again fled on foot into bushland.

The Dog Squad tracked the man through scrub and PD Thor apprehended him a short time later where he was taken to Cairns Hospital and a specimen of blood was taken.

He was charged at the Cairns Watchhouse and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday, December 14 charged with drink driving.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact police.

