A house fire on Haldane Road. Picture: Marcel Baum.
Crime

Man charged with arson after his home burns down

by Keagan Elder, Marcel Baum
4th Apr 2019 3:57 PM
A CHARTERS Towers man who went missing after his house burned down last week has been charged with arson.

Fred Douglas, 69, was arrested in Townsville on Friday afternoon soon after a police public notice for his whereabouts was issued.

Charters Towers man Fred Douglas has been charged with arson. Picture: QPS
Douglas faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with arson.

Firefighters were called to the Haldane Rd blaze in Millchester about 1am last Thursday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the single-storey home was "well alight" by the time crews arrived.

"It took some considerable time to extinguish due to the location of the property," the spokesman said.

"It took little over 1.5 hours to bring under control."

Fred Douglas’ Haldane Road property. Picture: Marcel Baum.
The fire was extinguished about 2.30am and left in the hands of police.

The QFES spokesman said fire investigation crews travelled to the scene on Thursday morning to determine the cause.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a crime scene was established and that investigations remained ongoing.

The spokeswoman said no one had been located at the scene of the fire.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no one was treated at the scene.

