Chart-topping Busby Marou set for Ippy show

DYNAMIC DUO: Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby of Busby Marou, who will perform at the Racehorse Hotel this Saturday night.

IPSWICH music fans will enjoy their first live taste of chart-topping Rockhampton duo Busby Marou this Saturday.

Having recently released their third album, Postcards from the Shell House, Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou are embarking on a tour of smaller regional centres to get to as many fans as possible.

With the album hitting number one in the ARIA charts, it has been a crazy few months for the duo, but things took a frightening turn a few months back when guitar virtuoso Jeremy suffered a double heart attack.

In an interview with the QT yesterday, Tom said his long-time band mate was lucky to be alive.

"It was scary because Jeremy has a family history and his father passed away in similar circumstances,” Tom said.

"It has shaken us up.

"It's true that both of us didn't really look after ourselves.

"The last few years it has just been so much fun being young fellas and travelling around playing music.

"Now we are both as healthy as ever. Jeremy has a sleep machine and he is sleeping properly for the first time in years.

"I think this scare has helped us become more professional - it has propelled us in the right direction.”

Busby Marou recently completed a highly successful national tour in support of the album and stage one of the tiny towns tour the band has seen overwhelming support with sell out shows.

The gig this weekend at the Racehorse Hotel will be their first appearance in Ipswich.

In a bonus for Ipswich, Byron Bay singer-songwriter Garrett Kato has been locked in to support Busby Marou for this Saturday's show.

"We've gone back to our grass roots by just playing as a duet with a couple of accoustic guitars,” Tom said.

"The fans much prefer it that way. It is all about harmonies and song-writing.

"Jeremy is a phenomenal musician and guitarist.”

Despite having never gigged in Ipswich with Busby Marou, Tom said he had some old connections to the city through his former job and some friends from the area.

Busby Marou, supported by Garrett Kato, will play the Racehorse Hotel at Booval from 8pm this Saturday night.