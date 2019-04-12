Chart-toppers headline packed Ipswich Festival music program

HEADLINERS: Sneaky Sound System will perform at this year's Ipswich Festival.

HEADLINERS: Sneaky Sound System will perform at this year's Ipswich Festival. Pat Stevenson

THIRTEEN years of producing chart-topping hits and Aussie dance music icons Sneaky Sound System are showing no signs of slowing down.

The headliners of tomorrow night's Saturday Sounds live music show at the Ipswich Festival's main stage in Timothy Molony Park, Sneaky Sound System have been buoyed by the recent success of their current single Can't Help the Way That I Feel, which has reached number one on the UK club chart.

Sneaky Sound System's 2006 hit I Love It spent 73 weeks in the Top 100, which at the time was the longest charting single by an Australian artist on the ARIA singles chart.

Subsequent hits including UFO and Pictures have enjoyed roaring success across the world, as well as in Australia, becoming club favourites in the process.

Their recent shows include headlining the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras after-party, the Beerfest festival in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, and the Takapuna Food, Wine and Music Festival in Auckland where they headlined for the second year running.

Featuring the charismatic Connie Mitchell on vocals, Sneaky Sound System leads a quality bill of bands on Saturday.

Local singer-songwriter Brooke Austen will get the show under way with her feel-good pop tunes of Wild Eyed Wonder.

She will be followed by Lighthearts, and Dezzie D and the Stringrayz mixed with the irresistible grooves and husky vocals of Band of Frequencies.

Kayso Grande will present an eclectic blues-fuelled rock, followed by the raucous, punchy fun Steele Syndicate.

Sneaky Sound System will take the stage following the festival parade.

After Ipswich, they will tour nationally with Rudimental in early June. In between, they'll be putting the finishing touches to a few new tunes they've been working on for release in the coming months.

The 'Gurge in the 'Swich

Brisbane favourites Regurgitator will headline tonight's Friday Live program at the

Main stage of Heritage Bank Festival Village in Timothy Maloney Park.

The multiple award-winning rock group emerged from a booming music scene in the mid 90s with the hugely successful Tu-Plang album, which they followed up a couple of years later with Unit.

Seven albums have followed over the subsequent two decades, including 2018s Headroxx.