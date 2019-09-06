Charlotte’s adorable school photos

Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast.

The four-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton started school, waving and smiling at photographers as she walked beside her big brother Prince George, 6, through the gates of St Thomas's in Battersea in south London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.



The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/oiMKArFQnd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

Just two years ago, it was a shy George arriving at the school gate with his father - his mother missed the occasion as she was experiencing severe morning sickness in her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

Thomas's Battersea School in South London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Luckily for Charlotte, Kate was around to join William on the school run - whose hand she clutched nervously as she approached the classroom, fiddling with her ponytail as she walked.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account also posted the sweet first-day photos, and a video of her meeting one of her teachers to mark the momentous occasion.

St Thomas's in Battersea has 560 students aged from four to 13 and the ethos "be kind".

Pupils can learn everything from art to ballet, drama, French and music with specialist teachers.

Headmaster Simon O'Malley said the school emphasised key values such as "kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers".

"We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world," he said.

While she's likely to be nervous for day one, she'll recognise teacher Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who is engaged to Thomas van Straubenzee, 36, one of Prince William's oldest friends and Charlotte's godfather.

Miss Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 31, teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness at the school.

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to make a speech at the upcoming wedding, where Charlotte and George will reportedly be a bridesmaid and pageboy.

Just as George did, Charlotte will adopt the last name "Cambridge" upon her entry into the school system.

It's a tradition followed by Prince William and Prince Harry, who were known as William and Harry Wales during their school years, which was derived from their father Prince Charles' title - Prince of Wales.

In honour of Charlotte's milestone, here's a look back at other royals on their first day of school:

William and George on his first day of school in 2017. Picture: Richard Pohle — WPA Pool/Getty Images

