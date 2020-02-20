Charlotte splits from Ryan after jungle romance

Gallagher shared this sweet selfie of the pair after leaving the jungle. Picture: Instagram.

Gallagher shared this sweet selfie of the pair after leaving the jungle. Picture: Instagram.

Sorry hopeless romantics, but it looks like another reality TV pairing has bitten the dust.

Sort-of I'm A Celebrity couple Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby have called it quits, with the Geordie Shore star implying she had been the one to put the brakes on their jungle romance.

In an interview with Ten Daily Crosby revealed that after their surreal experience in the South African jungle things had not translated to real life, but the pair were still friends.

"When me and Ryan came out of the jungle I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and I wasn't ready to jump into another one," Crosby said.

"I got really upset about it and I was a little bit worried because I did feel like me and Ryan were going in a bit more of a serious direction than what I wanted."

Crosby said she and Gallagher had found it "hard to stay away from each other" due to their proximity on the show, but had taken a step back once they were both evicted.

"I still wasn't looking for something serious, he's at a stage in his life where he is - so we came to a mutual decision that we'd just cool it off," she said.

Crosby has now vowed to spend the whole year being single and use the time to "fall in love with myself".

Gallagher and Crosby's romance was one of the season's biggest storylines, however, the reality TV stars were accused of faking their romance in the jungle to get more airtime.

The speculation was further fuelled when it emerged the two had slide into each other's DMs last year and had the same showbiz management.

The pair were accused of faking their romance during the show. Picture: Supplied

However one of Gallagher's best mates told news.com.au last month the suggestion Ryan was faking his romance with Charlotte was "ridiculous".

"There is no way Ryan decided to be part of a fake relationship," the mate, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "It's just not who he is.

"Ryan is beyond honest and if anything is too open with his thoughts and opinions. Plus he's the worst liar!"

During their time in the jungle the pair flirted up a storm on I'm A Celeb and spent their nights canoodling and kissing in the same bed but never took things to the next level.

Crosby has also previously rebuffed suggestions her interest in Gallagher was anything but genuine, telling news.com.au after her eviction she found it "strange" people thought it was fake.

Crosby has insisted their relationship was genuine. Picture: Supplied / CH10

"If two people go into a camp who are single and attracted to each other, what's not genuine about that? You think we're supposed to not speak or flirt because it might be conceived as a 'showmance'? Ryan is a massively attractive man, and he's single, so why on earth would I not go there?" she said.

Crosby, who split with her boyfriend of two years Josh Ritchie just weeks before going into the jungle, said she had been cautious about entering into another relationship too fast.

"I was very wary of jumping into another relationship very fast. I've only just come out of a two-year relationship, moving in with a boyfriend for a first time," she said.

"I'd only been finished with him for like four weeks, so I was very wary and being cautious. Whereas with Ryan, he's been single for like four years. We both like each other exactly the same, it's just that he was more ready than me. I was still healing, while he was ready to go."