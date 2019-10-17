Charlie Teo’s daughter could be jailed over bikie crash, court told

THE daughter of prominent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo could be jailed if convicted of dangerous driving over a horrific alleged collision with a notorious former bikie, police said in court documents.

Police suspect Nicola Teo, 24, was driving her beige Toyota LandCruiser on the wrong side of the road for up to 200m when she allegedly collided head-on with former Comanchero bikie boss William George "Jock" Ross, 76, in Lower McDonald north of Sydney on September 25.

Police say Nicola Teo faces jail if she is convicted.

Teo was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, not keep left of dividing line and not giving particulars to police.

Police granted Teo bail at the time and documents lodged in Windsor Local Court detailed their bail considerations.

"There is a strong prosecution case, with both witnesses, physical evidence and CCTV footage of the collision," the documents said.

Jock Ross with his daughter Holly.

Nicola Teo is the daughter of neurosurgeon Charlie Teo.

"There is a likelihood that a custodial sentence would be imposed on conviction."

After the crash the former bikie was flown to the hospital, with paramedics fearing for his life, where he received leg and hip operations.

He is most known for founding the Comanchero bikies and starting the infamous Milperra Massacre on Father's Day in 1984, which left seven people dead and himself with a gunshot wound to the head, resulting in brain injury and vision loss.

Teo, who formerly posted prolifically on social media, including about a dog walking business called Eastside Dogs.

Jock Ross was knocked off his motorbike. Picture: 9 News

On the business's Facebook page the profile picture is a photo of her in a bathing suit holding a dog. Services including "pack walks" around the streets and parks of Sydney.

"Happy pups on their pack walk!" she posted in one photo overlooking the ocean with five canines.

Last month, Crash Investigation Unit Detective Inspector Katie Orr said Ms Teo allegedly crossed to the wrong side of Settlers Rd about 3.30pm.

"Police will allege that she was travelling on the wrong side of the road for some distance which resulted in a crash occurring … (we) believe about 100m to 200m but that still forms part of the investigation."

Nicola Teo was involved in a car accident when her Toyota LandCruiser crashed into a motorbike.

Asked whether police suspect Teo had been on her phone, Det-Insp Orr said "that'll form part of our investigation, all aspects of the investigation will be looked at".

She said Ms Teo, who was travelling with a juvenile in the front passenger seat, declined a police interview.

"She declined to be interviewed … she provided a version but she didn't provide any further information (on) the circumstances surrounding the crash," Det-Insp Orr said.