Charlie reveals why he must be a rock for Pisasale family

Joel Gould
| 1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
HAPPIER TIMES: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale with his brother Cr Charlie Pisasale announcing an $80 million residential development at Leichhardt in 2009.
HAPPIER TIMES: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale with his brother Cr Charlie Pisasale announcing an $80 million residential development at Leichhardt in 2009.

AS THE patriarch of the extended Pisasale family, Cr Charlie Pisasale knows he has to be a rock and stay strong.

That is no easy task, not with the maelstrom of headlines about his younger brother and former mayor, Paul Pisasale, whirling around him and threatening to suck the life out of Charlie as well.

But he can't let it. Even though the former mayor's predicament has taken its toll on him, Charlie says he cannot afford to be forlorn.

"I have got to cope," Charlie told the QT.

"I am the eldest in the family and mum and dad have passed away. I'm it.

"I have taken it upon myself to prop the rest of the troops up. There are five of us. I've got two sisters (Nerina and Tina) and two brothers (Paul and Tony)."

 

FAMILY TIES: The Pisasale family at Charlie Pisasale&#39;s wedding. Inset: the late Joe Pisasale.
FAMILY TIES: The Pisasale family at Charlie Pisasale's wedding. Inset: the late Joe Pisasale.

Cr Pisasale, who talks to his sister-in-law - the former mayoress, Janet, on a daily basis - said there was a "domino effect on the husbands, wives, kids and grand-kids" of the extended family that he was also concerned about.

"I do watch out for them and if there is a problem there I do try to help where I can," he said.

The former mayor has resigned his position, having been caught carrying $50,000 at the Brisbane airport and is the subject of a CCC investigation and charged with extortion and assault.

He has said he will fight the charges.

Cr Pisasale has seen his brother emerge from previous investigations and the QT asked whether he expected him to once again be cleared.

"It is a good question but I am not focussed on what the CCC are looking at," he said.

"I don't have the facts. I don't know anything really. All I am interested in is his health and the impact on the families involved.

"But let's hope he can come through it because, with his MS (multiple sclerosis) on top of all this, he has got a lot of issues to sort out. But as far as the trial and the CCC is concerned, I don't waste any energy. It is for them to sort out and due process to take its course."

Charlie visited Paul at a health facility in Brisbane on Thursday and said he was "not coping".

"He's not good. He's not in a good way at all," Charlie said.

"He's got a long way to go. The problem he is that he just doesn't listen and that has been the case for a couple of months."

The QT has spoken to several close associates of Paul Pisasale and all of them have mentioned they noticed a deterioration in his health over recent months which they believed was also impacting his role as mayor.

His brother also noted the change and pleaded with his younger sibling to slow down.

"I have noted the same and I have been telling him for a number of months that he needed to find some 'me time' in there," Charlie said.

"He got faster and faster with his work pace... just sheer stupidity.

"But he wouldn't listen to big brother, would he? Then he just hit the wall."

Charlie, elected councillor on 1995, has never been a headline grabber. It would be unfair to say he lived in his brother's shadow because Charlie never saw the need to be in the limelight.

For those wondering if Charlie is anything like Paul in personality the answer is they are chalk and cheese and 180 degrees apart.

The former mayor is gregarious, constantly on the phone and a pure extrovert.

Charlie is reserved, quietly measured, and the QT has never seen him on a mobile phone.

Charlie was born in Sicily and came to Australia at the age of four. If he were back in Sicily, you could imagine him in a rural village coming down in the morning for his coffee and watching the world go by, then returning in the late afternoon for a glass of red and doing the same.

It is often hard to believe that he and Paul are brothers.

"The former mayor, John Nugent, would sit in the mayor's desk at the council chambers, look at me and Paul and shake his head," Charlie chuckled.

"He would say, 'how you pair have the same mother I will never be able to work out'."

Meanwhile Cr Pisasale said the only interaction he had with CCC was months ago when other councillors were also interviewed.

"Two of their officers came to my office," he confirmed.

Cr Pisasale said, at this stage, he had no plans of stepping down as Division 8 councillor and forcing a by-election.

"That is definitely not my intention and it is not my intention to run for mayor either, not seeing the effect it had on my brother," he said.

"At the moment I just have got to ride the storm. There are too many unknowns out there and I am just holding onto the reins."

He said he was not perturbed that Ipswich lawyer Cameron McKenzie had publicly stated he would run for Division 8 if it became vacant.

"That is democracy and he is entitled to," he said. "I know Cameron. He's fine."

Charlie said one thing that lifted his spirits was the feedback he received from the public through his brother's recent ordeal.

"Anyone I speak to has only got good words for him," he said.

"It has all been positive. It is good to see that people haven't forgotten the good he did for the city over all those years."

