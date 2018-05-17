Charlie De Cod new business on suburban block

FAMILY BUSINESS: Thuy Dam, Leon Thai and Ian Thai are back in Ipswich at Charlie de Cod on the corner of Hooper and Pound streets in West Ipswich.

CHIP oil practically runs in his veins and to prove it popular takeaway boss Ian Thai is opening up his second shop.

Businessman Mr Thai has spent his days working behind the cooker at four shops in Ipswich since 2003, including his newest venture at West Ipswich.

There are family-owned stores on Cemetery Rd at Newtown and at Winston Glades.

Now he's opened a second Charlie De Cod on Hooper St after he sold the original business two years ago.

He bought a vacant block of land on the intersection of Hooper and Pound streets with the intention of bringing new business life to the otherwise industrial suburb.

In October, construction started on the small shopping centre and Mr Thai expects to be open for business within a month.

"We wanted to bring a good solid fish and chip shop to the area because the suburb was lacking. It will be a good thing for people in West Ipswich to have a decent fish and chip shop,” Mr Thai said.

"I grew up with fish and chips in the family.

"For years, it has been a family business.

"My uncles and aunts had fish and chip shops and now me.”

Mr Thai has developed a well-known identity for Charlie De Cod in Ipswich and he said business success was no accident.

"Fresh ingredients are so important and you have to take time and care in preparing it,” he said.

"You have to take pride and care for the customers and that's the basics really.

"If you don't treat them with pride you won't get the results. That's how you can tell the success of a business.”

Mr Thai said his family dabbled in business on the Gold Coast but were compelled by the perks of running a business in Ipswich.

"We made a lot of friends in Ipswich and it was a really close-knit community,” he said.

There is still one shop lease available in the centre.