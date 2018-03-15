Menu
Ryan Foust as Charlie Bucket in the 2017 Broadway production. Picture: Joan Marcus
Entertainment

Charlie and Chocolate Factory Musical coming to Sydney

by Elizabeth Fortescue
15th Mar 2018 6:33 AM
CHARLIE Bucket will be scouring Sydney for his golden ticket when the musical version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory opens at the Capitol Theatre in February 2019.

Casting is set to begin for Charlie, the title character in the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic 1964 tale, local producers John Frost and Craig Donnell announced yesterday.

With its everlasting gobstoppers, Oompa Loompas and chocolatier Willy Wonka, Dahl's book has sold 20 million copies in 55 languages.

The 2017 Broadway cast of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Joan Marcus
The musical premiered in London in 2013.

A Broadway version opened last year.

