A woman’s case was dismissed by a Charleville Magistrate.
Charges dismissed after woman's mental health flagged

Georgie Adams
20th Oct 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 6:37 AM
A WOMAN charged with multiple serious offences, including assaulting a police officer had her case dismissed by a Charleville Magistrate due to her being of an unsound mind when the alleged offences occurred.

Corina Dallas Willett was charged with assaulting a police officer, committing public nuisance, obstructing a police officer, threatening violence, two counts of trespassing and wilful damage.

Willett appeared in the Charleville Magistrates Court on October 19 and initially pleaded guilty to all charges, however Magistrate Peter Saggers vacated her plea after the defendant's lawyer, Laurie Parker submitted to have the case discharged due to mental health issues.

"Mr Parker, with this report, it says she appeared to have suffered from mental diseases at the time," the magistrate said.

"She doesn't wish to take mental health defence, is that what you're saying," he asked Mr Parker.

The lawyer asked for the case to be dismissed due to the report from Courtney Whitehead, a senior mental health clinician and psychologist, discussing Willett was or appeared to have been of an unsound mind when the alleged offences occurred.

"What I might do then is vacate those pleas and use the application to have the charges dismissed," magistrate Saggers said.

After reading the report, he told the court he found it would be unjust to have Willett sentenced for the seven offences due to the circumstances.

"Referring to relevant parts of Courtney Whitehead's application, it appears Willett was mental diseased at the time of the alleged offences," he said.

"I'm reasonably satisfied that she was of unsound mind when the alleged offences were committed and the offences are dismissed."

The magistrate told Willett that it's integral she continues to receive treatment for her mental health issues.

She told Saggers that she has been involved in programs regularly.

