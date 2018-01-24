Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Rake’ barrister on #MeToo panel

Charles Waterstreet will air his views on sexual harrassment on the ABC’s Q&A show.
Charles Waterstreet will air his views on sexual harrassment on the ABC’s Q&A show.
by Staff Writer

CONTROVERSIAL Sydney barrister Charles Waterstreet is set to air his views on the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement on ABC's Q&A.;

Waterstreet will join the panel on next Monday's show, alongside actress Rachel Griffiths, Gender studies Professor Catherine Lumby and lawyer Josh Bornstein.

The topic will be "Where to for #MeToo in 2018?".

Charles Waterstreet has denied allegations of sexual harassment.
Charles Waterstreet has denied allegations of sexual harassment.

Waterstreet has himself been accused of sexual harassment and making inapppropriate coments to a young female paralegal.

The high-profile barrister has vehemently denied the allegations.

The appointment of the barrister, who inspired the hit TV series Rake about a fictitious lecherous lawyer, has raised eyebrows on Twitter.

But it will no doubt fire up some serious debate on Q&A's first episode of 2018, which will be hosted by Virginia Trioli.

The Q&A episode will air on February 8.

'It was a dog act': Banned football player jailed

'It was a dog act': Banned football player jailed

A footballer has been jailed for an on-field kick he labelled "a dog act" because he was "sooky and angry" about losing a final.

Drug bag hidden in undies contained ice, needle and syringe

Methamphetamine pure crystals generic photo.

The mother of nine told police she was "holding it for a friend"

Free rides earn fair warning for foul-mouthed teen

Queensland Rail said the reduction in services coincides with a low passenger demand period on the affected lines.

19-year-old told he was "knocking on the door of a prison cell"

Police blitz focuses on safe start to new year

CLOSE WATCH: Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton is reminding people to drive safely this week as children return to school.

Schools on radar

Local Partners