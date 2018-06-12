Charity's winter warmer call-out

RUGGING UP: Hannah's House case worker Jari Smith is encouraging people to donate socks and pyjamas.

RUGGING UP: Hannah's House case worker Jari Smith is encouraging people to donate socks and pyjamas. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH house for homeless girls needs donations of warm clothing to get through the bitter winter season.

Hannah's House was founded by the Centro Church more than 30 years ago.

Each year it provides crisis accommodation to dozens of young girls across the region.

A campaign has started to raise awareness about the house and call for donations of new pyjamas and socks.

"We usually run the campaign with Centro Church and it's about providing us with an opportunity to show the girls staying at Hannah's House there is a community thinking about them,” house co-ordinator Hayley Dunikowski said.

Mrs Dunikowski said most people were unaware of the number of women needing crisis assistance.

"There are actually teenage girls in our community who are homeless,” she said.

Hannah's House provides accommodation for a standard three months, but it can be longer if required.

A girl's referral to the house comes from schools or community agencies for a range of reasons.

"It's usually family breakdowns and it's usually that they've been kicked out of home, family domestic violence, drug and alcohol use,” Mrs Dunikowski said.

The 24-hour supported accommodation is funded by the Department of Housing and aims to get girls back on their feet.

"Our goal is to get to the first stage of reunification with family members or into independent living,” Mrs Dunikowski said.

"We encourage the girls back into school or into work.”

People can drop donations of pyjamas or socks at Centro Church at 1 Pring St, Ipswich or phone 38121395. Mrs Dunikowski said financial donations were also welcome.