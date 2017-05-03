Charity's urgent plea to keep wheels turning

JILL Wickenhofer's hand tremors have become so severe she can't cook for herself.

The Silkstone resident is one of about 200 across Ipswich who rely on the kindness of volunteers for a square meal whether that's once a week or once a day.

But to keep the organisation running, Ipswich Meals on Wheels desperately needs more people to offer their services.

Already more than 150 people dedicate, on average, one day each week to this vital service.

Esther McCosh is one of them; she has volunteered for Meals on Wheels for almost 34 years and started when a similar call for help rang out across the community in 1983.

"They said they were desperately short of people," Ms McCosh said.

"I had had two boys and did tuck shop on the Monday, then did the meal run on the Tuesday.

"I've really enjoyed it."

For Jill, who receives the meals five days a week, it's not just about the food.

She has Parkinson's and has lost hand control.

"I can't really cook anything without getting frustrated so it flies across the room," Jill said.

"But it's also the only social interaction I really value; it's better than talking to the cat."

Meals on Wheels manager Jane White said for many of the people receiving meals it was the social interaction that mattered the most.

"Yes, we provide a meal, mainly for people who are unable to get out and shop, or can't cook for themselves but we're more than a meal. We provide a social outlet," Ms White said.

"It also means there is a daily check on the client a lot of whom don't have family living nearby."

She said volunteers wouldn't hesitate to raise the alarm if they thought something was awry at a client's address, or, if the person they were delivering to seemed unwell.

Meals on Wheels Ipswich needs 10 more volunteers to cover Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ideally, volunteers only work once every fortnight, Ms White said.

Interested? Call 3281 4465 or drop into 9 South St.

All volunteers must undergo a police check, but the fee will be paid by Meals on Wheels, Ipswich.