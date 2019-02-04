Charity urges people to GIVIT instead of dumping

"DISGUSTING” is how Jenna Curl described her local Vinnies store recently.

She was dropping a few things off on Sunday and noticed items strewn around all over the ground outside the West Ipswich charity store bins.

"I was dropping a few things off there when I saw the mess,” Ms Curl said.

"I was disgusted and horrified which was why I decided to take the pictures. It's not the first time I've driven past and everything is scattered everywhere.

"I personally don't care if people want to take the donations, do what you please, its when they act like animals and absolutely destroy the donations.

"When they are scattered everywhere they become weather damaged and no longer of use to anyone. I think it should be monitored by police regularly.”

Overflowing charity donations outside Vinnies in West Ipswich have been called disgusting. Jenna Curl

National not-for-profit GIVIT is urging anyone wanting to give away goods to direct their generosity to someone in need rather than dumping it at an overflowing charity donation bin and Lifeline announced half it's stores had stopped accepting items after being overwhelmed by an avalanche of donations after Australians' post-Christmas decluttering efforts.

GIVIT, via its website givit.org.au, coordinates the direct donation of quality used items to vulnerable Australians.

More than 2,450 of the nation's most trusted charities, schools and community groups use GIVIT for vital items to support their communities.

Charities can also access GIVIT's virtual warehouse where donors list their items to give.

Springfield's Westside Community Care Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said he had been using GIVIT for about one year.

"We've probably used it 150 times since then,” Pastor Cutcliffe said.

"GIVIT have probably donated 50 times also.”

He said it was a good way to connect items with people in need, which reduced waste as charities were forced to sort, store or dispose of the donations left outside donation bins.

"We can also post an ad for what we need.”

The charity recently asked for help with their back to school campaign, and had one woman donate two backpacks full of school items.

Mr Cutcliffe said most people were requesting furniture and household items.

Overflowing charity donations at Karrabin on Sunday night. Jenna Curl

GIVIT's CEO and Founder Juliette Wright said Australians were generous and wanted to give to others less fortunate in their communities but explained the items being donated had to be of good quality and actually required.

"GIVIT has been matching public generosity with genuine need for almost 10 years and within the next few months we will reach one million donations. GIVIT is a powerful solution to the overwhelming problem of corporate and household waste,'' Mrs Wright said.

"Whether it's baby clothes for a new mum fleeing domestic violence or kitchen items for a homeless man who has just moved into a house, we all have something to give.

"GIVIT is safe, easy and free. All you have to do is take a photo of the item you want to give and upload it at givit.org.au. Charities in your local community will see your donated item and contact you if it is required by someone less fortunate.''

The virtual warehouse is an e-solution to donation management, eliminating the need for physical warehousing, sorting and disposing of unwanted items by directly linking donors to charities who need that item. For example, if you've just upgraded your smart phone and your old phone is in perfect working order then pledge it in GIVIT's virtual warehouse.

GIVIT has partnered with several major national corporate donors to redirect their slow moving, damaged or obsolete stock from landfill to someone who needs those items. These large corporate donations include clothing, linen, furniture and whitegoods.

"So before dumping your quality items please head to givit.org.au and instead of it becoming a waste problem your items could change the life of someone in real need,'' Mrs Wright said.

Vinnies West Ipswich has been contacted for comment.