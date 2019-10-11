Charity struggling with 40,000 person demand

EMPLOYEES from an Ipswich charity that provides food hampers and fresh produce to needy residents say they can't keep up with demand, with the group now helping approximately 40,000 people each week.

The Ipswich Foodbarn is a not-for-profit organisation that provides assistance to individuals and families in the form of pre-made hampers for a small cost and free produce when it is available to them.

They also serve up hot meals, drinks and other provisions to the homeless, as well as supply local schools with breakfast supplies and fresh fruit.

Ipswich Foodbarn operations manager Qim Kauwhata said the centre recorded its highest number of visitors in one day on Thursday.

"We have cameras that record the number of people who walk through the door and we had more than 7,300 people," she said.

"That is one of the highest numbers we have seen in one day.

"We normally get around the 6000 mark, that's an average day for us.

"We also had 72 pallets delivered (on Thursday) and we had nine pallets left at the end of the day.

"There are just so many people out there who need assistance because they are feeling the pinch at the moment.

"We are finding it hard to keep up."

HELPING OTHERS: Staff and volunteers from Ipswich Foodbarn say the number of people they help has increased. Cordell Richardson

In addition to the thousands who make their way down to the warehouse on Darling St in Woodend, Ipswich Foodbarn also receives hundreds of emails and messages via social media.

"I am getting around 200 emails a day from people asking for assistance, or asking if we can come out and take food to them," Ms Kauwhata said.

"As soon as posts go up on Facebook saying what we have got each day we receive lots of messages and comments from people."

The organisation has been around since 2011 after floodwaters devastated parts of Ipswich and the surrounding regions.

In a bid to help reach more people who are struggling, Ms Kauwhata is hoping to secure a truck in the near future so she and her volunteers can travel out to those who don't have access to a vehicle.

People from across the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim regions, even from as far as Warwick and Brisbane, rely on the service to put food on their table, but not everyone has their own car.

"We are hoping one day to get another small truck so we can load it up and take out food to people who live in areas like Atkinson Dam and Lowood, so those people who don't have access to a vehicle don't miss out," she said.

"We see a lot of people from Atkinson Dam. They carpool here by putting their money together so they can travel to get their hampers.

"Us having a truck would make it a lot easier for people like these, who must rely on others to get to Ipswich."

While it can be hard to see people down on their luck, Ms Kauwhata said she did find her job very rewarding.

"Knowing that we are able to offer all this free produce to the community, it's amazing," she said.

"Most people when they come in for the first time are in tears, and they tell us just how grateful they really are.

"We have had people come in and tell us they are keeping their kids home from school because they feel by sending them to school with no lunch they will be judged.

"We have had pensioners come in and say they can't afford things at the supermarket.

"So if they can come in here and pick up a few items, whether it be bread, potatoes or even watermelon, then they at least have something.

"They are really overwhelmed and grateful for what we do."

Ipswich Foodbarn is open every weekday, except Wednesday, from 8am-3pm, unless all food is given away beforehand.

Find them at 1 Darling St E, Woodend or on Facebook by searching Ipswich Foodbarn.