Blue Care Auxiliary president Keith Davies is disappointed that people came and took items from outside the centre over the weekend.
Community

Charity sick of thieves after hit two nights in a row

Jessica Perkins
Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
TWO nights in a row, unwanted visitors came and stole donated goods from the Blue Care Auxiliary in Margaret St late last week.

At about 12.45 on Friday morning Blue Care CCTV recorded a man at the centre going through items out the front then leaving in a car.

A little more than 24 hours later, a car arrived at the centre and two people disassembled a table, leaving with the table legs and two chairs.

Blue Care Auxiliary president Keith Davies said he was "disappointed" to learn of the thefts.

"At the end of the day, they're stealing from the people who we are trying to help," Mr Davies said.

Funds raised from the charity's monthly garage sales go to the Edenvale Aged Care facility, Meals on Wheels and Blue Care mobile services.

Mr Davies said they were hoping the perpetrators would come forward after seeing CCTV images on Facebook.

He said it was unfortunate that people took advantage of other people's generosity.

"It just means we can't return that money that we raise to the community," he said.

"Do the right thing, knock on the door when we are open (and buy the goods)."

