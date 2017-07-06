Charity match to raise funds for Brett Forte's family

THE Queensland Police Rugby League Association will host a charity rugby league game to raise funds for the Brett Forte Remembrance Fund.

Two Queensland Police Service rugby league teams will play with team members travelling from across Queensland to compete.

The game will be played at the Carina Junior Rugby League Football Club, 1390 Creek Rd, Carina on Saturday, August 12 starting at 1.30pm with the main game starting at 5pm.

Sporting memorabilia will be auctioned, raffles conducted and cash donations can be made on the day.

A sausage sizzle and memorial polo shirts will also be available with all proceeds going to the Brett Forte Remembrance Fund.

This free event is opened to the public who are encouraged to attend to help show their support.