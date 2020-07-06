Charity inundated with donations reaches crisis point

ONE of Goodna’s busiest charities has been forced to put a pause on accepting donations as it continues to recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

Goodna Street Life has managed to forge its way through the pandemic, despite losing the majority of its volunteers at a time where the charity reached some of its highest levels of demand.

While the charity is still operating, it is doing so with very few volunteers and a low income.

“We were unfortunate because we had just taken on a new lease and a new premises and had starting building at the haven and we had to put that whole project on hold and lost all of our income,” Goodna Street Life Vice President Steve Purcell said.

“We managed to survive that. Gradually getting our income back up and running now with the op shop being open again.”

The charity was fortunate to receive a few generous loans from local people, however it is an expense it will need to pay back.

Mr Purcell said it seemed many people took advantage of the time in lockdown to clean out their homes and donate their goods.

“We received so many donations and our business still wasn’t up, we had to put a lot of the donations into storage, which cost us money,” Mr Purcell said.

“It’s been lovely, don’t get me wrong, we are incredibly grateful for the community’s support, but we don’t have the physical capacity to store the products.

“We just ask that people give us a little bit more time to help us get through all the stock.”

The charity hopes to see all of its volunteers return in about a month’s time.