Charity home wins Master Builders award

PLANTATION Homes has been awarded Best Use of Steel Frame Housing for its charity home, House for Life, in Springfield Lakes.

The double-storey house from the Sahara series, went under the hammer in July 2017 for a project record of $692,500, with proceeds from the sale of the charity home donated to the Mater Foundation - helping to support Queensland's tiniest patients.

Plantation Homes has a longstanding relationship with Mater Hospital in Brisbane as part of the House for Life Program.

Since 2007, Planation Homes has built and auctioned seven luxury house and land packages which has raised and donated more than $2.5 million to Mater Little Miracles - contributing to not only the redevelopment of Mater's Neonatal Critical Care Unit but has also assisted in funding a suite of medical research programs at Mater.

Plantation Homes Marketing Manager, Amanda Reilly said Master Builder Queensland award reflects Plantation Homes' passion and commitment in designing and building homes for such a worthy cause and joining forces with trusted and valued suppliers in making it happen.

"Bluescope Steel and Stoddart were very generous in supplying, donating and installing the steel frame in its entirety which featured a frame lock-up system for House for Life,” she said.

"This philanthropic project was special as the charity home became a wonderful family home and all funds went directly to Mater Hospital.

"To receive such special recognition from Master Builders is truly humbling, and the fact this was for our charity home project makes it even more special.”

Inside the award winning home.

Tanya Gourlay, Business Development Manager, Bluescope Australia and New Zealand said the precision engineered, pre-fabricated frame for Plantation Homes reflected their commitment to helping builders construct quality homes efficiently.

"The team at BlueScope is thrilled to be part of the House for Life project with the supply and donation of the house frame manufactured from TRUECORE® steel by Stoddart Steel House Frames,” Ms Gourlay said.

"We are proud that we have played a role with Plantation Homes receiving such a great accolade from Master Builder Queensland and to support such a worthy cause.”

The Sahara boasts four spacious bedrooms and five designated living spaces, the new owners of the charity home are a family with two young children.