Charity hike with added pub stops a success

IT WAS a long and at times challenging hike but the first annual Walk for Diabetes Queensland was a resounding success.

The three-day fundraising was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday along the Brisbane Valley Rail with participants walking from Toogoolawah to River Heart Parklands in Ipswich.

Bushwalking Queensland and Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail partnered for the event which organisers described as an 'outstanding' success.

"It was really good. We had good weather on Friday and Saturday then the storm came through Saturday night and it was raining until we started the walk in the morning but luckily we ended up with a beautiful day. People who had never hiked the trail just couldn't get over it,” Bushwalking Queensland president Gavin Dale said.

"The fact there was a couple of stops with pubs on it impressed them too,” he joked.

Mr Dale, who also suffered from diabetes, said the online donations reached an impressive $2000 with profits going to Diabetes Queensland.

"For almost 50 years, Diabetes Queensland has helped over 50,000 Queenslanders get more out of life by providing them with the right tools & support they need to manage their diabetes,” he said.

"The walk was an outstanding success, everyone wanted to come back next year so it looks like we will make it an annual event.”

More than 30 participants walked in the 100km, 50km and 25km legs to mark National Diabetes Week held from July 14-16.