Charity golf day helping local families

Myjanne Jensen
| 28th Jun 2017 12:44 PM
Pastor Phil Cutcliffe and Mark Winter are hosting a charity golf day to raise money for local charities.
Pastor Phil Cutcliffe and Mark Winter are hosting a charity golf day to raise money for local charities.

IF YOU'RE an avid golfer and like to also support a good cause, why not head along to this year's Loan Market Charity Golf Day.

Registrations for the popular annual event are now open and organisers are calling for businesses to get involved in the hope of raising even more funds for lcoal families in need.

Loan Market director Mark Winter said the day was a great way to network and to enjoy a putt while also doing a good deed.

"Six years ago we decided to run a golf day to raise funds for Westside Community Care and that's now grown to support not only them but the Christians Against Poverty program and the Camira C&K Kindergarten.

"We're lucky and fortunate enough to have a business in the local area and this is just part of being able to give back to the community

"I'm partnered with Pastor Phil in the church and I know the work that they do and if I can make a little bit of a difference then that's awesome.”

"I enjoy golf and because its a corporate function, it's a tax deduction for businesses which means they can have a good time while doing something for a good cause.”

In the last four years the fundraiser has raised over $45,000 and with all proceeds going directly to all three charities, Westside Community Care's Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said the event had made a significant contribution and difference to many families.

"It's been fantastic because it's hard work raising funds and very time consuming and our passion is to help the community, so it can be frustrating when you're having to spend a lot of your time fundraising instead,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"It's great when a business comes along and says they'll do the fundraising for you because it frees up more time for us to do the work we need to do.

"It's a wonderful blessing to have a business who will do that and we would love to have many more.

"Not all businesses like golf, but if they have an idea for something else they'd like to do then working with us would be a great way to leverage that and to give back.”

The Loan Market 2017 Charity Golf Day will be held on August 18 at the Gailes Golf Club.

Registrations are now open and for more information, email Mark Winter on mark.winter@loanmarket.com.au or call 0423 021 253.

Topics:  2017 charity golf day camira c&k kindergarten christians against poverty gailes golf club loan market pastor phil cutcliffe springfield westside community care

