Charity fraud couple are back in court

A Cairns magistrate will decide the fate of a case where a couple is accused of ripping off a children's charity next week.

Suzanne and Roy Edwards, 60 and 51, were both charged with one count of fraud in March and accused of skimming almost $50,000 from Street Level Youth Care for almost five years between 2013-2018, spending the money on personal items.

Former Street Level Youth care co-ordinators Roy and Suzanne Edwards were charged with fraud in March for skimming almost $50,000 from the charity. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The non-profit organisation, which supports homeless and disadvantaged Cairns youths, is operated through the Cairns Baptist Church and has been running in Cairns for almost 30 years.

The Woree couple's case was mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where their solicitor Bebe Mellick asked for a week's adjournment while discussions with police prosecution could continue.

He said it could potentially could be listed for a long plea in the magistrates court.

"I have been engaged in meaningful discussions with police prosecutions," he said.

"While the matter is not resolved, there is a real prospect of that occurring."

Prosecutor Steve Baso confirmed they had made a "counter offer" in regards to the matter.

Typically, matters where the alleged fraud amount is above $30,000 must be heard in the district court where the potential maximum sentence is 14 years.

But if the case stays in the lower court the maximum sentence they could be given if found guilty is far less.