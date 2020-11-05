Menu
Storm damage in Danaid Street, Springfield Lakes, Sunday, November 1, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
News

Charity ensures hail victims get help they need

Andrew Korner
5th Nov 2020 12:30 PM

ONLINE charity GIVIT is working with the State Government to ensure donations of funds and services go to Ipswich storm victims.

After Saturday’s storms left hundreds of homes uninhabitable, the needs of families left out in the cold are still being assessed, with the Rural Fire Service conducting welfare checks on 1800 homes already.

Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Rosewood, Willowbank and Thagoona were worst hit.

GIVIT Queensland manager Jo Beadle said the charity had been working directly with Ipswich City Council to figure out where help is needed.

Giant hail in Springfield Lakes last Saturday afternoon. Picture: Liz Laenger
“We work directly with councils, outreach teams, local charities and community groups who tell us exactly what’s needed, and then through our online warehouse we provide affected people with exactly what they need, when they need it most,” Ms Beadle said.

“We really ask that people don’t take donated goods into these areas. We want to make sure frontline services aren’t inundated by donations they don’t need, or donations they might need but at a later time, by encouraging people to pledge their donations through our easy-to-use website, GIVIT.org.au.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding has announced a Hail Relief Fund to support victims through the rebuilding phase.

“Insurance only covers so much, and for those not insured the road ahead will be tough. As a result, council has initiated a Hail Relief Campaign to raise funds and receive donated goods to support residents to get back on their feet,” Cr Harding said.

People who need assistance in affected suburbs can phone the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349.

They can also download and use the Self-recovery app or visit www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au

To donate to GIVIT’s ‘Severe Storms Appeal’, visit GIVIT.org.au/severe-storms. 100% of donated funds GIVIT receives are used to purchase items for people in need.

Ipswich Queensland Times

