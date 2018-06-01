Menu
SAVIOURS: Ecolab staff Jodi Martinov, Jacqui Forsyth, Melissa Phelps, Laura Bradley, Richard Elliott and Brad Campbell dish out food for the needy.
News

Charity drive helps 50 living rough

1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM

IMAGINE not being able to buy basic items like food?

For almost 700 people living rough in Ipswich, that's a daily reality.

This month staff from Ecolab in Darra distributed sleeping bags, first aid kits, food and toiletries to more than 50 homeless people at Goodna's Digger's Rest.

Ecolab is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources.

The charitable handout was carried out in partnership with Homeless Helpers, a charity started by 10-year-old Goodna boy Ashton Brown.

Ecolab employees donated the items over the past six weeks.

Ecolab's Safety Manager Laura Bradley, who organised the collection drive, said staff were more than happy to help.

"It was an amazing and humbling experience to give our donations directly to the people who will be using them," Mr Bradley said.

"We are very proud to support Homeless Helpers and to know our donations are helping families in need in our local area."

Ashton's mum, Jacqui Brown, was overwhelmed.

"We still could not fathom just how much there was and how hard these guys worked to raise and put together these packs," said Ms Brown.

At the 2016 census 679 people were counted as homeless in Ipswich.

charity goodna homeless ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

