Tom Dunning found the ashes of his late wife Lorraine in the ruins of his Dundas property.
Council News

Charity, council collaborate to help local in need

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th May 2020 4:00 PM
A COMMUNITY has demonstrated an immense outpouring of generosity for a beloved local, following the loss of his home to fire.

Dundas resident Tom Dunning has been beset with tragedy in recent months, having lost his wife, being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and now coming home to find his house engulfed in flames.

While Mr Dunning has spent his days sifting through the debris in search of irreplaceable memories, others have been raising money to help him rebuild.

A fundraiser organised by his daughter-in-law has raised $39,752 in 15 days, with 654 people contributing so far.

Now the Somerset Regional Council has added its contribution to the cause, through the St Vincent de Paul Society.

The charity approached the council with a plan to supply a water tank and pump to Mr Dunning, and were given $3000 from the Mayoral Gala Charity Ball Fund to cover the costs.

Councillors were enthusiastically supportive of the decision.

“I remember back when we established this fund, this is exactly what we wanted to use it for,” Cr Sean Choat said.

“It’s great that we can make this contribution.”

Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

