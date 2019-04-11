Menu
Oxfam's online store is the latest victim of Australia's retail market. It will close down from May 2019.
Business

Charity to close all Australian stores

Hannah Busch
by
11th Apr 2019 2:37 PM
OXFAM Australia will shut down its retail and online stores thanks to a 'tough retail environment' and commercial pressures. 

The charity's board announced today that all retail stores, located only in capital cities, and its online store, would progressively be shut down from May. 

It is the latest business facing financial pressure in Australia's retail market. Napolean Perdis, Big W and a string of smaller fashion chains such as Roger David are among those to announce store closures in the past year. 

Woolworths also cited the tough retail market in announcing more than two dozen Big W stores and distribution centres would close over the next three years. 

CEO Brad Banducci told media the stores targeted for closure were the most economically challenged with the highest rent. 

Oxfam Australia Chief Operating Officer Tony McKimmie said in a statement thanked the staff and volunteers that had worked in Oxfam Trading over the past five decades. 

