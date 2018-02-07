Online charity auction raising funds for families in need

WESTSIDE Community Care is calling for further donations towards its summer charity auctions.

Every year the charity organisation holds around four charity auctions to raise money to support struggling families in the Greater Springfield area.

Back to school funding has been high on the agenda this round and founder Phil Cutcliffe said the more items that could be donated, the more money they could raise for families in need.

"As we get items that are able to be sold in the auction, we pop them up online for people to bid on," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"The program is run by one of our wonderful volunteers who is passionate about Westside Community Care and she helps connect the families with whatever it is they are needing.

"People can donate anything they like within reason and even though we don't always get a huge amount for the items, every little bit counts.

"We've had an overwhelming number of requests for assistance with back to school grants and a lot of requests also for fuel with people trying to get their kids to school."

So far people have donated everything from books to handbags to store gift cards.

Mr Cutcliffe said one of the next big ticket items were a couple of Broncos tee-shirts they were hoping to have signed by some of the players.

"We've got the shirts, so if there are any Broncos players out there that want to sign them we'd love to hear from them," he said.

"We're also encouraging any businesses out there who may not be able to contribute financially, but who may have an item that we can sell to contacts us as we welcome that as well."

To find out more about the Westside Community Care charity auctions, visit the Facebook page or call 3818 2915.