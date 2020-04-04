Charity adapting to deal with COVID-19, increase in demand

AN Ipswich charity is determined to assist as many people as they can during these unprecedented times, with the demand for its services expected to soar in the weeks to come.

The coronavirus pandemic will impact the way those living rough can access support, with social distancing measures meaning already isolated people will be pushed further to the fringes.

Ipswich Assist provides emergency relief for people doing it tough and manager Jason Budden said COVID-19 was forcing them to adapt.

“The demand for our service has increased,” he said.

“I think it will step up even more than what we’ve seen so far.

“We would help over 500 or 600 people a week. We’re looking at those numbers increasing … possibly to 700 or 800 a week.”

Ipswich Assist doesn’t just provide food and other relief, it builds relationships

“Because of social distancing, people will be starting to become more isolated,” he said.

“We're trying to work out ways and change ways we do our processing. We have to be a bit more active on the phone and across social media.

“They already feel isolated enough.”

Food will be distributed four days a week, instead of two, with the demand for food parcels increasing.

“It’s nearly doubled the demand for that,” Mr Budden said.

“The demand for home deliveries has increased a lot as well.

“At one time in Ipswich you could get six hot meals a week. Now I think the number is two.

“We want to stay open as long as we can. We love Ipswich and we want to help as many people as we can.”

Mr Budden said he had been “blown away” by community support for the charity.

Hygiene products are in high demand and called on people to donate sanitary items, deodorant, tooth paste and shower gel.

“I think Ipswich is one of those cities that does band together in a time of crisis,’ he said.

“We’ve found people’s generosity has been amazing.

“Community donations and community support goes a long way to keeping us open.”