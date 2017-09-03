30°
News

Person charged over Dodrill bashing

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.
Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.
Helen Spelitis
by

ONE PERSON has been charged over the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident on June 25 in bushland off Collingwood Park Drive, about 4pm.

Mr Dodrill and his elderly father were attacked by a group of up to 20 people after Jim Dodrill was approached by a stranger, who asked to meet him in the bushland area to discuss the issue of illegal trail bike riding.

An investigation was launched immediately after the attack.

Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch Dodrill both required medical attention after the incident.

Mr Dodrill sustained injuries to his head as well as several fractures, including in his hand.

His father, Mitch Dodrill, was stabbed in the hand.

The 17-year-old North Ipswich man, who was allegedly involved in the attack, was charged on Friday.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 28.

Topics:  dodrill ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
Exclusion zone declared at Ipswich home

Exclusion zone declared at Ipswich home

Police declared an emergency situation this afternoon after reports the man was armed.

Japan next mission for Ipswich's best football side

Western Pride players celebrate their historic National Premier Leagues grand final victory at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

Western Pride head overseas after historic grand final triumph

'F*ck the police': Ipswich suburb woken by rowdy teens

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"It was like nothing I've seen before"

Legend West watches on with one eye in last game

FINAL ACT: Norths great Steven West in action moments before an accidental poke in the eye ended his night and his stellar rugby league career.

Norths halfback on sidelines as curtain comes down on stellar career

Local Partners