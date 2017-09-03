Person charged over Dodrill bashing

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

ONE PERSON has been charged over the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident on June 25 in bushland off Collingwood Park Drive, about 4pm.

Mr Dodrill and his elderly father were attacked by a group of up to 20 people after Jim Dodrill was approached by a stranger, who asked to meet him in the bushland area to discuss the issue of illegal trail bike riding.

An investigation was launched immediately after the attack.

Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch Dodrill both required medical attention after the incident.

Mr Dodrill sustained injuries to his head as well as several fractures, including in his hand.

His father, Mitch Dodrill, was stabbed in the hand.

The 17-year-old North Ipswich man, who was allegedly involved in the attack, was charged on Friday.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 28.