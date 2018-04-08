Charges laid after fuel poured on people outside city motel

A 45-year-old Raceview man has been charged with two counts each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and one count of stealing.

A MAN has allegedly poured petrol on three people and threatened to ignite it with a lighter in an incident outside a North Ipswich motel.

Police have charged a man with grievous bodily harm and assault following the incident, which occurred about 6pm on Saturday.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old man approached three members of the public and poured petrol on them before threatening to ignite it with a lighter.

One of the victims intervened, preventing the man from igniting the flammable liquid and causing serious injury to the group.

The man fled on foot but was arrested by police in the carpark of nearby shopping centre.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

All three male victims, aged 24, 31 and 51, were uninjured in the alleged attack.

