Prosecution action has commenced following the death of 33-year-old Donald Rabbitt at a Blackwater mine last year.

The Goondiwindi man was working in the maintenance department at Curragh Mine, about 11km north of Blackwater, on January 12, 2020, when he became trapped under a piece of heavy machinery.

He suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor said prosecutions had commenced against the operator, contractor and a former site senior executive of the Curragh Mine arising from the death of coal mine worker Donald Rabbitt.

Operator Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd has been charged with one offence under the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999, alleging the operator failed to ensure the risk to coal mine workers was at an acceptable level.

The maximum penalty for an offence under this section of the Act by a corporation is a fine of $2,001,750.

A contractor at the mine, Thiess Pty Ltd, has also been charged with an offence under the Act.

It is alleged the contractor failed to ensure the safety and health of others was not adversely affected by the way the contractor undertook work at the mine.

The maximum penalty for such an offence is a fine of $2,001,750.

The site senior executive for Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd at the time of the incident was also charged with an offence under the Act for allegedly failing to ensure the risk to persons from coal mining operations was at an acceptable level.

The maximum penalty for such an offence by an individual is a fine of $200,175 or two years' imprisonment.

The charges are due to be mentioned at Emerald Industrial Magistrates Court on July 6.

Originally published as Charges laid after CQ mine death