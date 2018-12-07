Charges laid after buggy with illegal NSW police markings seized

A 46-year-old man faces a maximum of two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $11,000 for driving a motor vehicle containing illegal police insignia.

Police launched an investigation after a video surfaced on social media showing a buggy with illegal NSW police markings in the Southern Highlands.

The dashcam footage showed a Polaris all-terrain vehicle allegedly marked with NSW police insignia narrowly missing a manâ€™s Mitsubishi Triton utility on Wombeyan Caves Road, Bullio about 2pm on Saturday.

The dashcam footage showed what appeared to be police officers hooning in a buggy.

Officers from The Hume Police District commenced inquiries after being made aware of the video on Monday.

Police spoke with the man who uploaded the video on Tuesday and examined the footage, confirming the all-terrain vehicle depicted was not an official NSW Police vehicle.

Following inquiries, officers attended a property on Wombeyan Caves Road at Bullio and seized an all-terrain vehicle on the same day.

On Wednesday, police attended a Mount Annan home where a 46-year-old man provided officers with damaged stickers which were allegedly on the all-terrain vehicle at the time of the incident.

Following further inquiries, the 46-year-old man was charged with drive vehicle with unlawful police insignia, and responsible person not disclose drivers details, before being issued a Future Court Attendance Notice.

He is due to appear at Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday 19 February 2019.