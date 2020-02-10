Mum punished for knowing about partner’s child abuse images

A TOOWOOMBA woman has faced court for simply being aware her partner had downloaded explicit images of children.

Sarah Anne Richards, 41, did not search or download lewd images of children but at Brisbane District Court on Monday, she pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material.

The court was told police found videos and photos had been downloaded by her partner at a Bracken Ridge property in September 2018.

Richards' 40-year-old partner was sentenced to five and a half years' jail in Brisbane Supreme Court for drug trafficking and possessing 8000 images and videos of children.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said Richards' case was different to many others he had seen before the courts, because her guilt stemmed from the fact that she knew about some of the material, but did not act.

"You did not actively seek out the material, you are not responsible for downloading it," Judge O'Brien said.

"It was downloaded by your partner but because you aware of it … you were deemed to be in possession of it, it's what we call constructive possession."

The court heard Richards - who had no criminal history - had been barred from contacting her children since being charged.

Her defence team said it was her "permissive" nature towards her partner that attracted criminal responsibility.

Richards was sentenced to two years' probation.

No conviction was recorded. - NewsRegional

*For 24/7 sexual assault or domestic violence support phone the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Mensline is on 1800 600 636.