Charges dropped against crash teen — days after death

THE teenager who died in a Southport crash after being pursued by police has had multiple charges against him dropped - 12 days after his death.

Upper Coomera teenager Logan Dreier was scheduled to face Southport Magistrates Court this morning on multiple charges including robbery, stealing, trespass and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Due to a quirk in the law, to drop charges against a deceased person, the matters must be heard in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Manon Barwick let the court know Dreier had died.

Magistrates Kerry Magee discontinued all the charges.

The 18-year-old, who had been convicted of stealing cars and entering a dwelling, was the driver of a car that hit a pole and flipped on Queen St, Southport on Friday, August 9.

He died that night from ­serious head injuries.

Dreier was a well-known member of Street Team Brotherhood, a gang known for stealing cars and low-level crimes.

He grew up on the Gold Coast and attended Helensvale State High School. In September 2014, he bragged on Facebook about being suspended for the rest of the term.

Based in Upper Coomera, the Street Team Brotherhood, or STB, is involved in petty crimes across the northern Gold Coast. Members post the gang's logo proudly on their Facebook pages and refer to each other as "don", "bra" and "brother".

Street Team Brotherhood is known to be a feeder gang for the Rebels bikie gang.