Charged officer resigns from council board

ONE of the council officers charged by the corruption watchdog has resigned from the council company boards.

Ipswich City Council has confirmed former Chief Operating Officer for Works, Parks and Recreation Craig Maudsley tendered his resignation from the Ipswich Motorsport Park Precinct company board.

Former council CEO Jim Lindsay has not resigned from his board positions. He sits on the boards of all four council companies.

Mr Lindsay has not attended any meetings since he and Mr Maudsley were charged by officers from the state's corruption watchdog in September.

Both men deny and intend to fight the charges.

The appointment of directors to the council company boards was one of the issues raised in a damning report following an audit of the council's activities by the Queensland Audit Office (QAO).

Board positions on the council companies do not pay remuneration and it is Ipswich City Council, as the controlling shareholder, that appoints the directors.

Within the QAO report, published online earlier this month, the auditor highlighted issues including the general need for "appropriate mechanisms to manage the inherent conflict of interests between (the council's) own activities and those of the controlled entities".

"For example, appointing experienced independent directors to the companies will improve the transparency over making good business judgements and acting in the companies' best interest," the auditor wrote.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said were going through the process of being wound up, with the exception of Ipswich City Properties.

"I will be working with the Chair of Ipswich City Properties (Councillor Paul Tully) to fill the vacancies on the board with external and independent directors," he said.

Mr Lindsay is facing three charges including one count of official corruption, one count of Disobedience to Statute Law and, a charge laid disclosing a confidential document. He is due in court on February 26.

Mr Maudsley is charged with misconduct in public office and is due in court on Monday, February 19.

