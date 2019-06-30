Menu
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.
Breaking

CHARGED: Karara man to front court after house fire

Elyse Wurm
by
29th Jun 2019 9:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KARARA man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in the small Southern Downs town today.

Warwick Senior Constable Matt Shield said the 38-year-old man was being held in police custody until his court appearance.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1.

The charge follows a devastating fire that gutted a home on Wickham Rd, just off Toowoomba-Karara Rd, today.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.40am and found the home fully engulfed by flames.

arson arson charge house fire karara house fire qfes warwick police
Warwick Daily News

