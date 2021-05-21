Menu
A man who allegedly threw a punch that killed his brother has had his charge upgraded after appearing in a Sunshine Coast court.
Crime

Charge upgraded for family gathering alleged fatal punch

Stuart Cumming
21st May 2021 2:01 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
Christopher John Adcock, 38, was charged with unlawful striking causing death on Friday when he appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on a video link to prison.

He had previously been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to 31-year-old Darren Adcock over a March 11 incident that happened at a child's birthday party in Landsborough.

Police arrested Christopher in Rockhampton in March 12.

One punch victim Darren Adcock with his partner and children.
Darren died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was turned off.

Christopher will face 13 other charges including attempts to kill or injure a police animal, wilful damage, drug possession and weapon possession.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amanda Brewer said police were preparing a brief of evidence but scientific analysis of Darren's injuries was not yet complete.

"The problem is the medical which is going to take some time," Sergeant Brewer said.

Christopher sat at a desk on screen while details of how his case would proceed were discussed, only moving to roll up his sleeves.

His charge of grievous bodily harm was discontinued.

His matters were adjourned until July 30.

"Thankyou," Christopher said before the video feed to prison was cut.

christopher john adcock crime darren adcock domestic violence unlawful striking causing death
