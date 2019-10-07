Menu
Students from Bremer State High School at their Book Week celebrations. Contributed
News

Characters brought to life at Book Week celebrations

7th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
THIS year at Bremer State High School, Book Week 2019 - Back In The Day, was the biggest celebration of literacy the school has experienced so far.

A big congratulations to all of the teaching, non-teaching staff and students that participated in the two full weeks of fun.

 

COOL COSTUMES: Students from Bremer State High School enjoyed their Book Week celebrations, dressing up as many different beloved characters. Contributed

More than 150 entries were received across the five different competitions offered and this year was our biggest costume extravaganza yet.

Whilst there were so many fabulous costume at the Book Week Parade including, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Gru and his Minions from Despicable Me and the Men in Black Agents and the 2019 crowd favourite - Luke Kennedy as Bob The Builder.

 

Students from Bremer State High School at their Book Week celebrations. Contributed

Furthermore, we received nothing but positive feedback from the students who battled for the win in the annual quidditch match and the students who put their cooking skills to the test to make some Magic Possum inspired chocolate lamington balls.

Thank you to everyone from the Book Week committee and we cannot wait to see even more teachers and students participating next year.

