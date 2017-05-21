Chaotic scenes at Aldi snow gear sale

MUM OF THREE Claire Haiek was on a mission. She had a whole family's worth of ski gear to buy at ALDI's snow gear sale this morning.

So, armed with one of her children - aka the 'pile guarder' and loads of shopper's adrenaline, she lined up at her local ALDI at Rydalmere.

The ‘pile guarder’ in action. Supplied

This year's bargain snow gear sale has been touted as the best yet, so not surprisingly the lines were crazy from early morning.

"People are queued around the corner studying the catalogue. I feel out of my depth," Claire told Kidspot.

She described the waiting atmosphere as 'sombre'.

Queues for Aldi's snow and ski sale at Eastgardens this morning. Supplied

But as she reached the store she was surprised to find people helping each other, despite a few unhappy faces.

"The queue slowly fed into the store and then it was on. People were leaning over others and I was happy and smiling and was met with a few stern faces.

The queues outside a North Rocks ALDI this morning. Supplied

"There were a few amazing ladies who were helping each other find sizes. So four of us were in the gloves and calling out what we were looking for and we would throw them over to each other if we came across something the other wanted. I tried on some gloves for a lady's nine-year-old son as my hands are the same size as my nine-year-old who wasn't with me," she said.

"Overall, I'd say it was busy and overwhelming but really heartwarming to see some going out of their way to help each other."

Some of the queues inside ALDI. Supplied

Claire walked away with thermal boots for her and her husband and two boys, pants, and gloves for all three kids, and herself (in a kid's size).

All up it cost her just $210.

Another shopper told Kidspot she spent $500.

This is what $500 worth of bargain snow gear looks like. Supplied

"I got the kids outfits sorted, a jacket for myself and lots of gloves, thermals, and boots for us all. Also got two snow sleds.

"It was pretty crazy. The sales like Colette Dinnigan's range is nothing compared to this. At around 8am there were about 30 people in line and then shortly before the doors opened, the line was out to the street."

Claire said she later took refuge at the McDonald's drive-through, for a very well-earned late breakfast

This article originally appeared on Kidspot.