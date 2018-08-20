Cattle truck crash cleanup expected to last into the night

A cattle truck rolled over at the Corner of Cohoe St and James St on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE, 7.15PM: THE clean up from a cattle truck rollover is expected to last well into the night.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Queensland Police Service and Toowoomba Regional Council staff were currently dealing with animal management at the scene.

"There were about 66 head of cattle on the truck," the spokeswoman said.

"We don't know yet how many were injured, euthanised or already deceased.

"Earlier some cattle had escaped, but it appears they've all been rounded up now."

The spokeswoman said the truck was still blocking the road.

"The truck is still there, the deceased animals are still there," she said.

"We're trying to organised for the removal of the animals."

A witness said a cow charged at her, which caused a foot injury and damage to her car.

The spokeswoman said the incident occurred as the truck was heading in an easterly direction on James St, with the intention of turning left onto Cohoe St, but it failed to do so and toppled on to its side.

"It ended up in the southbound lane of Cohoe St."

Traffic diversions are still in place with all lanes at the intersection of James St and Cohoe St blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers wanting to come up the Range are advised to use the Flagstone Creek or Murphy Creek crossings.

Earlier: A CATTLE truck has rolled at the top of the Toowoomba Range causing chaos for peak hour motorists.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency services were informed of the incident, which occurred at the corner of Cohoe and James St, just before 5pm.

"It's a semi-trailer rollover, and it was carrying cattle," the spokeswoman said.

"It appears the truck might be on its side."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews were on scene and some cattle had managed to get out of the truck and were walking around on the street.

"There are cattle still trapped in the vehicle," the spokesman said.

"A vet has been requested.

"Some cattle might be seen roaming around the area."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male truck driver had lacerations to his head.

"For reasons of his own he is refusing to be assessed and refusing transport (to hospital)," the spokeswoman said.

The police spokeswoman said the crash will impact traffic coming up the Toowoomba Range, and those heading to the Range from James St.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and for those travelling up the range to divert via Flagstone Creek or Murphys Creek.