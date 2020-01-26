Menu
Chaos as protester rushes stage at Invasion Day rally

by Thomas Morgan
26th Jan 2020 11:56 AM
CHAOTIC scenes have erupted at an Invasion day rally in Brisbane's CBD, after a protester rushed the stage during a speech.

During the incident at Queens Park, the man shouting "who do you think you are" was pushed off the stage.

Full list: Queensland's Australia Day honours

Australian of the Year starts with cracking joke

Amid the scuffle, nearby protesters tried to stop camera crews and photographers capturing the chaos.

A protestor (centre) is seen being led away by the Police during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
A protestor (centre) is seen being led away by the Police during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The march resumed shortly after, with organisers urging participants not to resort to violence.

It comes as an estimated 500 people gathered in the city to mark January 26, the anniversary of European colonisation of the Australian continent.

Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Indigenous Australians have long called Australia Day celebrations insensitive, saying European settlement is an invasion.

Crowds at the march have chanted "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land".

Sam Watson, grandson of Indigenous activist Sam Watson, paid tribute to his grandfather in a moving speech.

The crowd has swelled into the thousands and is now proceeding down George St.

Traffic diversions are in place.

