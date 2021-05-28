Chaos as crowds flock to get vaccine

Victorians rushing to get a Covid-19 vaccine are facing frustrating delays over the phone and huge queues at vaccination hubs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

People aged between 40-49 are now eligible for the jab, but they must book first.

Marney Hepherd described the experience as “a shamble”.

“They expect you to make a booking and not be able to just walk in, there are no online bookings, they expect you to spend hours on the phone to make a booking,” she said.

“I’ve personally tried for hours for both Victoria and commonwealth lines, finally spoke to someone after 2am calling the commonwealth line to be told that I have to call the Victoria line at 8am.”

The Victorian hotline was swamped with 77,000 calls in 15 minutes on Thursday morning.

Department of Health testing commander Jeroen Weimar said it caused “a few challenges” for the workers handling the phones at Telstra

“They (Telstra) have now doubled the capacity and the number of lines we have into our contact centres, and we now have over 630 people working in the contact centre to take both vaccination bookings and deal with any other questions that people may have.”

There were 10,000 bookings confirmed on Thursday for the next couple of days and 2000 bookings before 9am on Friday.

Queues on Friday morning also snaked around the Royal Exhibition Building for hundreds of metres.

The head of the Victorian Department of Health’s vaccine program Ben Cowie apologised for the inconveniences.

“I would say if you are one of those tens of thousands of Victorians calling in at any one time, please, if you cannot get through, I’m sorry, but if you could possibly call back in the afternoon,” he said on Friday morning.

“We commit to vaccinating every single Victorian who wants to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.”

Professor Cowie said he would like to expand the vaccine capacity.

“I would like to see eligibility expanded as soon as we have the capacity to do so,” he said.

“Not everyone will be vaccinated today and not everyone will be able to be vaccinated next week, but our health services … are continuing to expand the vaccination workforce.”

